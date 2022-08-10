Left Menu

Arguments in HC against AIADMK GC meet to continue tomorrow

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-08-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 20:17 IST
Arguments in HC against AIADMK GC meet to continue tomorrow
  • Country:
  • India

The arguments on the civil suits from AIADMK ousted leader O Panneerselvam challenging the July 11 general council meeting will continue on Thursday.

At the outset, Justice G Jayachandran, before whom the arguments commenced around 2.15 pm on Wednesday, advised both the parties to confine their arguments as to whether the general council meeting on July 11 was conducted as per the party bye-laws or not.

Why was the post of general secretary, which was abolished after the death of party supremo J Jayalalithaa, revived at the GC meeting, the judge asked. If there were any violations in holding the GC meet, he will pass appropriate orders, the judge added.

While Guru Krishnakumar, P H Arvind Pandian and Sriram, the senior counsels representing OPS and another general council member Vairamuthu, contended that the GC meeting was not conducted in accordance with the party bye-laws, the other senior counsels Vijay Narayan and S R Rajagopal, appearing for interim general secretary 'Edappadi' K Palaniswami and others, claimed in the affirmative.

As the arguments were inconclusive, the judge said the hearing will begin at 10.30 am tomorrow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022