Engagement ended, man's relatives chop off nose of woman's father

PTI | Barmer | Updated: 10-08-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 20:19 IST
Annoyed relatives on Wednesday allegedly chopped off the nose of a man after he ended his daughter's engagement with a member of their family, police said.

The attack took place in Jhapli village under the Sheo police station area, they said.

Victim Kamal Singh Bhati is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, the police said.

Bhati told the police that he had fixed the engagement of his daughter in a family in which his niece was married. He, however, broke it off after the niece was murdered allegedly by her in-laws, the police said.

Police officials said nearly 10 people of the family attacked Bhati with sticks and sharp-edged weapons, and chopped his nose off.

''A case has been registered, and the matter is being investigated,'' the police added.

