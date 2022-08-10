Left Menu

Man dies as glass splinter of tube light hits his neck during Muharram procession

PTI | Koderma | Updated: 10-08-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 20:29 IST
  • India

A 25-year-old man was killed when a glass splinter from a tube light hit his neck during a Muharram procession in Jharkhand's Koderma district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The participants of various Muharram Committees were displaying acrobatic show with arms, lathis and tube lights during the procession with attractive tazias on Tuesday night and the victim Md Kalim Siddiqui was watching the show near Jhanda chowk under Telaiya police station of the district.

The attraction of the procession remained the tableau ''Har Haath Tiranga, Har Ghar Tiranga'' of Bhadodih Muharram committee and the participants were smashing tube lights on their bodies during the acrobatic show when a glass splinter of a tube light hit Siddiqui's neck and damaged his respiratory track.

The local people rushed him to nearby private clinic after he fell unconscious. However, the doctors declared him dead, Officer in-Charge of Telaiya police station Ajay Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

