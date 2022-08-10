Sena MP urges Centre to look into issue of protection of Indian women facing domestic violence abroad

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to look into the issue of protection of Indian women facing domestic violence abroad as she highlighted the recent suicide of an Indian woman in the US.

In her letter, Chaturvedi said the US incident highlighted the absence of proper safeguards to protect Indian women based in foreign jurisdictions, leaving them isolated, away from their families, with no support from the Indian government.

She urged the government to develop a ''sound oversight mechanism'' not only for counselling, rehabilitation and protection to women in distress abroad, but also to prevent commission of such offences.

Mandeep Kaur (30) allegedly committed suicide in New York on August 3 after sending a video to her father, in which she spoke about years of domestic abuse by her husband Ranjodhveer Singh Sandhu. In the video, Kaur seen crying and distressed, says she cannot take the abuse any more, and also talks about taking her own life. Kaur left behind two young daughters aged four and six years.

In her letter, Chaturvedi said, ''I request you to kindly look into the issue of protection of Indian women facing domestic violence abroad, care and protection of children in such cases and take necessary actions in this regard.'' There is an urgent need for the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Women and Child Development to develop a sound oversight mechanism to not only provide necessary counselling, rehabilitation and protection to the women in distress abroad but also proactively prevent and handle commission of such offences, the Rajya Sabha member stressed.

Further, a legal framework for the law enforcement agencies to effectively exercise the jurisdiction under the Indian Penal Code on its citizens residing abroad against such heinous nature is also required, she added.

''In such cases, the children born out of such marriage are left without adequate care and protection in foreign states after the death of their mother and imprisonment of father. Hence, there is an urgent need to set up an institutional mechanism by India for the same under legislation,'' she said.

Chaturvedi said the recommendations of the Standing Committee on the Registrations of Marriage of Non-Resident Indian Bill may be accepted and the bill be passed in Parliament at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)