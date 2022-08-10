Brothers held for killing ragpicker over 'bidi' in Daryaganj

Two brothers were arrested for allegedly killing a ragpicker in a quarrel over 'bidi' in central Delhi's Daryaganj area, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Shivam, 21, and Mohit, 19, both residents of Vasant Vihar, they said. On Monday, police received information that a person was lying unconscious at Lal Gali, Delhi Gate near a shelter home. When they went there they found a man with a stab injury and took him to LNJP hospital where he was declared dead, police said. During their investigation, police analysed the CCTV cameras mounted near the spot and spotted two suspects. A witness identified the suspects as Mohit and Shivam who were later apprehended from Delhi Gate area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said. Both accused are real brothers and are ragpickers. The two said that on Monday around 2 pm they were picking discarded items near shelter homes, when they asked the victim, who too was picking garbage, for a smoke, police said. The deceased refused to give the siblings bidi and cussed them, and when he was confronted, he slapped and pushed them around and tried to flee, but was chased down, police said. Mohit grabbed his arms and Shivam stabbed him in the chest and flank region. Thereafter, both fled from the spot, police said. Knife used in the crime has been recovered, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)