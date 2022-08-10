Left Menu

IAF signs MoU with Rashtriya Raksha University for academic collaboration

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to enable the pursuit of academics by the IAF personnel in various contemporary subjects.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 10-08-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 22:49 IST
IAF signs MoU with Rashtriya Raksha University for academic collaboration
IAF signs MoU with Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to enable the pursuit of academics by the IAF personnel in various contemporary subjects. The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari visited the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gandhinagar on Wednesday and during the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with RRU to enable the pursuit of academics by the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in various contemporary subjects, besides promoting R&D in niche areas of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief of the Air Staff also said that in the wake of technological advancements in the defence sector, a collaboration between the military and academia is not an option, but a necessity. He was optimistic that the MoU would lead to many new joint initiatives and synergy in the field of defence technology in the years ahead.

The MoU was signed by Air Vice Marshal Rajeev Sharma, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Education) and Prof Anand Kumar Tripathi, Pro-Vice Chancellor, with the Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Bimal N Patel being in attendance. The collaboration between IAF and RRU will facilitate IAF personnel to undertake various courses in Defence and Strategic Studies, Artificial Intelligence & Cyber Security, Applied Science, Engineering & Technology and Foreign Languages. The MoU will promote R&D in the field of National and Internal Security. The University will also extend accreditation to IAF training establishments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022