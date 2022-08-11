Left Menu

Russian separatists say Ukraine shelled brewery, caused ammonia leak - Interfax

The emergencies ministry in the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said a shell had hit an ammonia line late at night, sparking a fire that at one point covered 600 square metres (6,500 square feet). Reuters pictures from the scene showed flames lighting the sky above one part of the city as well as firefighters donning masks.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2022 04:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 04:03 IST
Pro-Russian separatists accused Ukraine of shelling a brewery in the occupied eastern city of Donetsk on Wednesday, killing one person and triggering a leak of ammonia, Interfax news agency said. The emergencies ministry in the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said a shell had hit an ammonia line late at night, sparking a fire that at one point covered 600 square metres (6,500 square feet).

Reuters pictures from the scene showed flames lighting the sky above one part of the city as well as firefighters donning masks. One picture appeared to show a corpse on the ground. The Ukrainian defence ministry did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

