WB CID conducts raid at arrested Jharkhand MLA’s house, seizes Rs 5 lakh in cash

The West Bengal CID conducted a raid at the residence of one of the three arrested Jharkhand MLAs in connection with its probe into the cash seizure case, and recovered Rs 5 lakh in cash and an SUV, a senior officer of the agency said.A CID team raided the residence of Irfan Ansari at Jamtara in Jharkhand on Wednesday and spoke to the politicians family members.This SUV was used to bring Rs 75 lakh in cash from Kolkata.

The West Bengal CID conducted a raid at the residence of one of the three arrested Jharkhand MLAs in connection with its probe into the cash seizure case, and recovered Rs 5 lakh in cash and an SUV, a senior officer of the agency said.

A CID team raided the residence of Irfan Ansari at Jamtara in Jharkhand on Wednesday and spoke to the politician's family members.

''This SUV was used to bring Rs 75 lakh in cash from Kolkata. We have got CCTV footage from the city's Lalbazar area. This is part of a bigger conspiracy. We have also seized Rs 5 lakh (in cash) during the raid at Ansari's residence,'' the officer said.

Apart from Ansari, the West Bengal Police had arrested on July 31 two other Congress MLAs - Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari - after seizing Rs 49 lakh in cash from the car in which they were travelling.

The CID has also arrested businessman Mahendra Agarwal, who had allegedly supplied the cash to the three MLAs.

The Congress, which is a part of the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, has alleged that the BJP was trying to topple the Hemant Soren government by offering Rs 10 crore each and a ministerial berth to MLAs.

The grand old party has also named Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the alleged conspiracy, but these allegations have been rubbished by the BJP.

