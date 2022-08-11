7 arrested for harassing woman, assaulting her friends at Gurugram club

Seven employees of a Gurugram club, including a manager, were arrested for beating up a group of visitors after one of them accused a doorman of touching his female friend inappropriately, police said on Thursday.

Ten people, two managers and eight bouncers of the Udyog Vihar-based club, were booked in connection with the incident that took place around 2 am on Monday, they said.

Seven of them, including six bouncers, were nabbed late Wednesday night, Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said. They were identified as Sonu, Mandeep, Sumit, Nitin, Ram Singh and Rakesh and club manager Lokesh.

One of those assaulted, a manager with a multinational technology company, filed a complaint stating that he had gone to the Casa Denza club with his three friends. He found some other friends at the gate of the club.

He alleged that a bouncer misbehaved with his friend and touched her inappropriately while she was standing in the entry line. He said when she objected, other bouncers and managers gathered there and started abusing her.

''As we all protested, eight bouncers took us to the road, pushing us from the gate and thrashed us. We were injured in the attack. The managers of the club also threatened to kill us if we visited the club again,'' the complainant alleged.

In the meantime, a passerby recorded the attack on video which was shared widely social media. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to a hospital.

The complainant also alleged that the bouncers snatched a smartwatch and around Rs 12,000 cash. He submitted the video clip with his complaint to the police.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against 10 people under sections 147 (riot), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 354-A (molestation), 379-A (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Udyog Vihar police station.

The club management did not immediately respond to requests for a response.

