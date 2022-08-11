Omar condoles death of three soldiers in Rajouri attack
- Country:
- India
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday condoled the death of three soldiers in a terrorist attack on an army camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Three soldiers laid down their lives in repulsing the attack by two infiltrators who were also neutralised.
''Very sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of three soldiers following a militant attack in Rajouri. While condemning the attack I send my condolences to the families & my prayers for the swift recovery of those officers & jawans injured in the attack #Rajouri,'' the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- National Conference
- Rajouri
- Jammu
- Omar Abdullah
ALSO READ
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was on hunger strike in Tihar Jail, admitted to RML hospital: Sources.
Jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik hospitalised
Jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik hospitalised, said to be stable
Two Nigerians held for duping Kashmiri man of Rs 36 lakh
6,514 Kashmiri Pandits still living in Kashmir valley: Govt tells Rajya Sabha