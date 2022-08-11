Germany's Scholz: no plans for China visit
11-08-2022
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has no concrete plans yet for a visit to China, he said on Thursday.
There were talks but no date had been set yet, Scholz said at a news conference in Berlin.
He stressed the importance of German companies not being too dependent on China but being able to rely on diversified supply chains.
