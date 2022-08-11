Two killed in clash between groups in Karnataka village

Two persons were killed in a clash between two groups in Hulihaidar village here, police said on Thursday.

One more person is said to be seriously injured and is undergoing treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Yankappa Talawar (60) and Pashavalisab Maligaddi (22), while the injured is said to be Dharmanna Harijana.

While police said the reason for the clash is being investigated, some local residents said rivalry following an inter-faith relationship between a couple in the village was the likely cause.

