NHIDCL, NSDC to collaborate on skill development initiatives

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 16:48 IST
The National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation and the National Skill Development Corporation have signed an agreement to facilitate collaboration in skill development initiatives.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) provides a formal basis of interaction between NHIDCL and NSDC, and will play a significant role in realising the aims and objectives of the Prime Minister's skill development programme, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.

''The purpose of this MoU is to establish the basis of collaboration between NHIDCL and NSDC, to take up multiple initiatives contributing towards making India the Skill Capital of the World,'' it said in a statement on Thursday.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

