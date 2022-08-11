Banda: At least 4 drown, several missing after boat capsizes in Yamuna

At least four people drowned and several others went missing on Thursday when a boat capsized in the Yamuna in Banda district's Marka area, police said.

The incident took place when the boat was going from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in Fatehpur district, they said.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said the boat was carrying 30-35 people.

Help of divers is being taken to trace the missing, he said.

Additional SP Lakshmi Niwas Mishra said seven to eight people swimmed to safety and many are feared drowned.

Four bodies have been recovered so far, a senior official said.

