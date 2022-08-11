Left Menu

HC reserves orders on OPS plea against July 11 GC meet

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-08-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 17:59 IST
The Madras High Court on Thursday reserved its orders on the civil suits from ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) and general council member Vairamuthu challenging the GC meeting of the party conducted by the other group led by interim general secretary K Palaniswami on July 11.

Justice G Jayachandran reserved his verdict without mentioning the date of its delivery, after listening to the extensive arguments advanced by the advocates and senior advocates of both the groups.

The order is likely to be delivered some time next week, as the Supreme Court, while redirecting the matter to the Madras High Court, had stipulated that the process should be completed within three weeks.

A special meet of the GC, the AIADMK's highest decision-making body on July 11 had 'expelled' Panneerselvam and some of his supporters, besides electing Palaniswami to the present position. The developments took place in the wake of the power struggle between the two leaders. PTI CORR SA SA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

