Man wanted in robbery cases held in Delhi

A 38-year-old man wanted in two cases of robbery was on Thursday arrested from Sonia Vihar here, police said.

Zakir Ahmed, a resident of Subhash Vihar, had robbed two businessmen of their gold articles and cash on January 28, following which a case was registered at Mangolpuri police station.

On February 11, one Azad was arrested and he told police about the involvement of Ahmed in the robbery case, a senior police officer said.

Azad, who is involved in several criminal cases, is Ahmed's cousin, police said. On Thursday, police got a tip-off that Ahmed would come near cricket academy, Dhayee Pushta, Sonia Vihar, around 1 am to meet his associate. A trap was laid and Ahmed was apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishsi Chandra said.

According to police, Ahmed was in debt and in order to clear it, he decided to commit crime and joined Azad and his accomplice Nadeem.

Investigation is underway to ascertain other criminal involvements of Ahmed, police added.

