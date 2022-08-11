Left Menu

Over 100 kg of narcotics destroyed in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 11-08-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 19:04 IST
Over 100 kg of narcotics were destroyed in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said in a press note here.

The destruction of 110 kg of charas and 6.02 kg of heroin seized in the past several months was carried out by a high-powered drug disposal committee led by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Range, Mandi Madhusudan.

Representatives of the Pollution Control Board, Kullu, and mediapersons were present on the occasion, the note said.

The narcotics were worth Rs 5 crore in the international market.

The destruction of narcotics is significant in view of the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India drugs free, the CM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

