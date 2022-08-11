Student dies by suicide

A 20-year-old woman who was preparing for chartered accountant's (CA) examination allegedly hanged herself in the city fearing failure, police said on Thursday. Bhagyashree, a resident of Nandanvan area, allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan in the kitchen in the wee hours of Wednesday, an official said.

Before taking the extreme step she had sent a message to her mother and family members stating that she was afraid of failing the exam, he said, adding that further probe was on.

