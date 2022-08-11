Left Menu

U'khand: State to send proposal for electronic charging station at Char Dham Yatra route

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a courtesy call to Union Minister, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey, in New Delhi and said that the state government will send a proposal for an electronic charging station on the Char Dham Yatra route.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 11-08-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 21:02 IST
U'khand: State to send proposal for electronic charging station at Char Dham Yatra route
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a courtesy call to Union Minister, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey, in New Delhi and said that the state government will send a proposal for an electronic charging station on the Char Dham Yatra route. "The Chief Minister requested to direct the officers concerned to transfer the industrial unit HMT located in Nainital district to the Government of Uttarakhand. It was decided in the meeting that the Uttarakhand government would send a proposal to the Central government for an electronic charging station on the Char Dham Yatra route," read an official statement.

The Chief Minister said that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved its closure due to the continuous loss of the HMT Industrial Unit located in the Nainital district. In order of approval, the HMT Ranibagh unit is proposed to be transferred to Uttarakhand Government on as is where is basis. The Government of Uttarakhand has sent its consent to the Ministry of Heavy Industries to purchase HMT Ranibagh unit at the price assessed by NBCC.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to give necessary directions to the officers concerned for the transfer of industrial unit HMT. "New industries would be set up in the area and employment opportunities would be generated after the transfer of the industrial unit," said CM Dhami. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022