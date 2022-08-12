Left Menu

Businessman’s body found in lift hole of Kolkata pub

The police on Thursday started an investigation after the body of a businessman was found in the elevator hole in a building housing a pub in central Kolkatas Hare Street area, an official said. It appears that Sahu, who drank alcohol in the pub on Wednesday evening, died after falling into the elevator hole, the police official said.His body was found there on Wednesday night.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-08-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 00:16 IST
Businessman’s body found in lift hole of Kolkata pub
  • Country:
  • India

The police on Thursday started an investigation after the body of a businessman was found in the elevator hole in a building housing a pub in central Kolkata’s Hare Street area, an official said. The deceased was identified as Pradip Sahu, a resident of the city's Kumartuli area. It appears that Sahu, who drank alcohol in the pub on Wednesday evening, died after falling into the elevator hole, the police official said.

His body was found there on Wednesday night. ''We are waiting for the post-mortem examination report and an investigation is on. The CCTV footage of the pub has been collected,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022