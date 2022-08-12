FBI Director: Attacks on FBI integrity erode respect for rule of law
Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2022 04:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 04:13 IST
Attacks on the FBI's integrity erode respect for the rule of law, its director said on Thursday after an armed man tried to breach its building in Ohio and following criticism from some Republicans over a raid on Donald Trump's Florida home.
"Unfounded attacks on the integrity of the FBI erode respect for the rule of law and are a grave disservice to the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect others," Christopher Wray said in a statement.
