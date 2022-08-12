Left Menu

U.S. appeals court rejects GM racketeering suit against Fiat Chrysler

GM filed the racketeering lawsuit in November 2019, alleging FCA bribed United Auto Workers (UAW) union officials over many years to corrupt the labor contract bargaining process and gain advantages, costing GM billions of dollars. "Even accepting GM’s theory as true, the chain of causation between FCA’s bribes and GM’s injury is still too attenuated," said the unanimous opinion of the three-judge panel of the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2022 04:43 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 04:43 IST
U.S. appeals court rejects GM racketeering suit against Fiat Chrysler

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday upheld a 2020 ruling that tossed out a racketeering lawsuit filed by General Motors Co against rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), now part of Stellantis NV, and former executives. GM filed the racketeering lawsuit in November 2019, alleging FCA bribed United Auto Workers (UAW) union officials over many years to corrupt the labor contract bargaining process and gain advantages, costing GM billions of dollars.

"Even accepting GM’s theory as true, the chain of causation between FCA’s bribes and GM’s injury is still too attenuated," said the unanimous opinion of the three-judge panel of the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. GM said it strongly disagrees with the ruling, and said it will still pursue other claims not based on the racketeering laws.

"We will continue to pursue our case against FCA and the other defendants in the Michigan state court to recover the damages caused to GM as a result of FCA’s admitted corruption," GM said in a statement. Stellantis in a statement called GM’s lawsuits "meritless."

"We will continue to defend ourselves vigorously against these frivolous allegations," Stellantis said, as it compared GM's filing to a "third-rate spy movie, full of preposterous allegations." To date, 16 former UAW and FCA employees have pleaded guilty in a five-year federal corruption investigation that ensnared two former UAW presidents after officials admitted embezzling funds for their personal benefit, using the funds for liquor, cigars, golf outings and expensive hotel stays.

In August 2021, FCA US was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to making more than $3.5 million in illegal payments to UAW officers. FCA paid a $30 million fine while the UAW agreed to independent oversight to resolve the Justice Department probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022