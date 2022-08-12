Left Menu

Australian held in Myanmar pleads not guilty in closed court - media

12-08-2022
  Myanmar

Australian economist Sean Turnell, detained in Myanmar on charges of violating a law on official secrets, has pleaded not guilty in a closed court, Australian broadcaster ABC said on Friday.

The report, citing a legal official, said Turnell had testified in court for the first time since his arrest shortly after the military coup last year, but few details of his testimony were available.

