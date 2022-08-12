Left Menu

Ludhiana MP's personal assistant attacked

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 12-08-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 14:40 IST
A group of over 12 people on Friday attacked Harjinder Singh Dhindsa (35), personal assistant to Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, with sharp-edged weapons, police said.

Dhindsa sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, they said.

Bhagwan Singh, chairman of the hospital situated here on Ferozepur Road, said, ''He has multiple injuries on his body, including his head. He has been kept in the ICU.'' Police have gathered footage of CCTV cameras installed near the spot where he was attacked.

Dhindsa was going to his Ludhiana office when about 12 to 15 people came on motorcycles and stopped his car near Ayali chowk. They fled after attacking him, the police said.

