Kochi police set up 'Nirbhayam' app download challenge

The Kochi Police have initiated the "1 lakh download challenge of the "Nirbhayam" app and encouraged women to download it.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 12-08-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 14:44 IST
Visual from Kochi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Kochi Police have initiated the "1 lakh download challenge of the "Nirbhayam" app and encouraged women to download it. Kochi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S Sasidharan said a program was organized to promote the 'Nirbhayam' app launched by the Kerala police to ensure women's safety.

The Kerala Police launched this app with the aim of bringing the violence against women in various situations and the adverse situations they face to the notice of the police as soon as possible and providing them with the necessary assistance and facilities. "The Kerala Police developed this app in order to bring violence against women in diverse contexts and the challenging circumstances they encounter to the police's attention as soon as possible and to provide them with the aid and facilities they require," DCP said.

"Women must download this app on their Android phones and submit their details. By implementing this, once an emergency situation occurs, we will be able to quickly receive information at the police control room after hitting a button on this Nirbhayam app," Sasidharan said. Within ten days, it is anticipated that at least one lakh individuals would download it, transforming our culture into one that protects women, he added.

Kochi police have set up kiosks in the city with the QR code of this app to encourage women to download it. Last year, Kerala Police launched the app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

