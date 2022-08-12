Left Menu

Elephant kills tourism dept staff

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 12-08-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 15:49 IST
Elephant kills tourism dept staff
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A staff of Tamil Nadu Tourist Department was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chadivayal on the outskirts on Friday morning.

Murugan, a watcher in the department, had gone to attend the nature's call in the toilet behind his house, where suddenly an elephant attacked him, police said Hearing the screams, his relatives and neighbours rushed to the spot and managed to scare away the elephant.

Though they shifted Murugan to the Government Hospital here, he succumbed to injuries, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022