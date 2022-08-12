Elephant kills tourism dept staff

A staff of Tamil Nadu Tourist Department was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chadivayal on the outskirts on Friday morning.

Murugan, a watcher in the department, had gone to attend the nature's call in the toilet behind his house, where suddenly an elephant attacked him, police said Hearing the screams, his relatives and neighbours rushed to the spot and managed to scare away the elephant.

Though they shifted Murugan to the Government Hospital here, he succumbed to injuries, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)