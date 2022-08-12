Left Menu

Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2022 awarded to 151 personnel

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 16:14 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The "Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation" for the year 2022 has been awarded to 151 Police personnel (List attached). This medal was constituted in 2018, with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize such Excellence in Investigation.

Among the personnel receiving these awards, 15 are from CBI, 11 are from Maharashtra Police, 10 each are from Madhya Pradesh police and Uttar Pradesh Police, 8 each are from Kerala Police, Rajasthan Police and West Bengal Police and the remaining from the other States/UTs/Organizations. These include twenty eight (28) women police officers.

(With Inputs from PIB)

