Nitish Kumar announces ex gratia for kin of migrant worker killed in Bandipora

Bihar Chief Minister on Friday expressed grief over the killing of a migrant worker from the state by militants in Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir and announced a compensation of Rs two lakh for the bereaved family.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-08-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 17:58 IST
Bihar Chief Minister on Friday expressed grief over the killing of a migrant worker from the state by militants in Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir and announced a compensation of Rs two lakh for the bereaved family. He termed the killing of migrant worker Mohd Amrez, a resident of Madhepura, as ''unfortunate'' and ''very saddening'', a statement by the department of information and public relations said.

Kumar directed officials concerned to extend benefits to the next of kin of the man from schemes of the social welfare and labour resources department as per rule.

He also asked the resident commissioner of Bihar in New Delhi to ensure that Amrez's body is brought back to his village, it said.

Mohd. Amrez was shot dead by terrorists in Bandipora district in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, J&K police said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

