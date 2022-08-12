Left Menu

U.S. heightens export controls on advanced chip, gas turbine engine technologies

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 19:12 IST
The United States has decided to strengthen export controls on technologies for advanced semiconductors and gas turbine engines that it deems essential to its national security, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

The technologies covered by the move include gallium oxide and diamond, because "devices that utilize these materials have significantly increased military potential," the Commerce Department said in a statement.

