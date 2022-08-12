Bodies found on railway track in Raj's Dholpur

Two bodies, including that of a teenage girl, were found on a railway track in the Sadar police station area of ​​Dholpur district, police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu Rajput (22) and the girl is a class IXth student.

Police found a suicide note from the bodies, in which they have written that they are ending their life on their will as their family did not accept their relationship. ''We have handed over the bodies to their relatives after conducting a post-mortem,'' they said. An investigation has been initiated into the matter by registering the matter under CrPc section 174, they added.

