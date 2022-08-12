Keel laying for third ship of Diving Support Craft project held

Keel laying for the third ship of Diving Support Craft (DSC) project was held on 12 Aug 22 at M/s Titagarh Wagons Ltd., Kolkata. The contract for procurement of Five Diving Support Craft (Yards 325 to 329) for the Indian Navy was signed on 12 Feb 21 with M/s Titagarh Wagons Ltd., at a total project cost of Rs 174.77 Cr.

The ships will be commissioned in the Indian Navy to provide diving assistance for ships inside and close to harbour, for underwater repairs, maintenance and salvage. The ships will be fitted with state of the art diving equipment and tools for performing diving operations.

With major main and auxiliary equipment sourced from indigenous manufacturers, these ships are proud flag bearers of Make in India initiatives of the Ministry of Defence.

