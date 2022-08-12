Left Menu

CM Gehlot approves proposal to release 51 prisoners on Independence Day

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday approved a proposal to release 51 prisoners serving sentences in various jails of the state on August 15, 2022, giving a special pardon for good conduct, said an official statement.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 12-08-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 22:53 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday approved a proposal to release 51 prisoners serving sentences in various jails of the state on August 15, 2022, giving a special pardon for good conduct, said an official statement. These prisoners include 36 prisoners who have completed two-thirds of their total imprisonment, 5 male prisoners above 60 years of age who have completed half their term of imprisonment and 10 economically weaker prisoners who have completed their term of imprisonment.

The financially weak prisoners were not able to be released even after the completion of their sentence due to their inability to pay the fine, it added. It is noteworthy that according to the guidelines issued by the Central Government, only certain categories of prisoners can be given relief. These prisoners do not include prisoners involved in other serious crimes including dowry death, rape, terrorism and human trafficking. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

