Modi govt working to boost employment creators: Jaishankar

The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to boost employment creators so that more jobs are created in India, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. At an interaction with the business community here, Jaishankar said that enterprises have bloomed in the country but the growth of supplying chains was a little slower.

"It's interesting to look at the last 25 years, our GDP growth rates aren't matched by our employment increases. What had happened is that businesses have bloomed in India without supplying chains growing commensurately, we didn't look after our MSMEs," said Jaishankar. He said the Centre under Modi was trying to address this key area and highlighted efforts to boost employment creators.

"The Modi government fully supports employment creators and promotes exports. Atmanirbhar Bharat is an article of faith. It will make a difference to global resilience and derisking," tweeted the External Affairs Minister. He also stressed that a lot of businesses found it profitable and easier to source from outside and then deliver products in India.

"Atmanirbhar Bharat is a mark of our faith. It will make a difference to global resilience and derisking. It will work positively to counter and bounce back from the current global financial risks," the External Affairs Minister tweeted. "The open discussion on the challenging state of the global economy and further simplification of trade was useful."

Moreover, Jaishankar also interacted with the students of PES university where the students displayed their Artificial Intelligence and drone technology. "An impressive display of innovations and talent by students of PES University. Their application of AI and drone technology validates the faith reposed in our youth by the Modi Government. Students of PES university brilliant talent through their inventions. Their use of artificial intelligence and drone technologies reinforces the faith the Modi government has placed in our youth."

The event was organized by ELCIA and Lagu Udyog Bharati. Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar met with a Lithuanian Parliamentary delegation.

"Nice to meet Lithuanian Parliamentary delegation in Bengaluru today morning and receive a book titled lithuaaniyaa kaa itihaas from head of delegation Mykolas Majauskas," said Jaishankar in another tweet. (ANI)

