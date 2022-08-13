Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2022 00:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 00:41 IST
Trump Florida home search warrant allowed seizure of evidence of illegally possessed items - Fox News

A warrant to search Donald Trump's Florida home earlier this week gave U.S. federal agents authority to seize documents and records constituting evidence of items illegally possessed, Fox News reported.

The warrant gave agents the authority to seize "all physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed" in violation of U.S. Code, including documents with classification markings and presidential records created between Jan. 20, 2017 and Jan. 20, 2021, Fox News reported, citing documents it reviewed.

