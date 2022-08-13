Trump Florida home search warrant allowed seizure of evidence of illegally possessed items - Fox News
A warrant to search Donald Trump's Florida home earlier this week gave U.S. federal agents authority to seize documents and records constituting evidence of items illegally possessed, Fox News reported.
The warrant gave agents the authority to seize "all physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed" in violation of U.S. Code, including documents with classification markings and presidential records created between Jan. 20, 2017 and Jan. 20, 2021, Fox News reported, citing documents it reviewed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Donald Trump's
- Fox News
- Florida
ALSO READ
Following Xi-Biden call, Taiwan to deepen close security partnership with U.S.
Nicaragua withdraws approval of U.S. ambassador nominee
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more
FOREX-Yen set for biggest weekly gain in 4 months on peak U.S. rate bets
WRAPUP 2-U.S. oil giants Exxon, Chevron post blowout earnings, ramp up buybacks