Left Menu

Northern Army commander reviews security situation along LoC in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-08-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 14:11 IST
Northern Army commander reviews security situation along LoC in Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control in Kashmir and commended the forces for maintaining a strong counter-infiltration grid.

''#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC, visited Forward Areas of #Kashmir along #LC & reviewed the security situation,'' the army's Northern Command said on Twitter.

It said Lt Gen Dwivedi lauded all ranks for their professionalism in maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder and more

Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022