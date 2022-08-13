Northern Army commander reviews security situation along LoC in Kashmir
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-08-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 14:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control in Kashmir and commended the forces for maintaining a strong counter-infiltration grid.
''#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC, visited Forward Areas of #Kashmir along #LC & reviewed the security situation,'' the army's Northern Command said on Twitter.
It said Lt Gen Dwivedi lauded all ranks for their professionalism in maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India tops list of nations seeking blocking scribe, news co tweets: Twitter report
BRIEF-U.S. Judge In Twitter Suit Against Musk Schedules Trial For Oct 17-21 - Court Filing
Twitter's battle with Elon Musk over $44 bln deal heads to Oct. 17 trial
Elon Musk files countersuit under seal vs Twitter over $44 bln deal
Elon Musk files countersuit under seal vs Twitter over $44 bln deal