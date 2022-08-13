Left Menu

UP: 3 booked for raping Dalit teen in Amethi

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 13-08-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 14:27 IST
UP: 3 booked for raping Dalit teen in Amethi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three youths have been booked for allegedly raping a 14-year-old Dalit girl in a village in the Gauriganj police station area here, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place when the girl had gone to an orchard at around 10 pm on Friday, where three youths in their 20s forcibly took her to a deserted place, and allegedly raped her.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Elamaran G said that based on the complaint lodged by the family members of the girl, a case has been registered, and action is being taken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

