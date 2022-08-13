Left Menu

Footwear hurled at TN Finance Minister's car

PTI | Madurai | Updated: 13-08-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 15:05 IST
Footwear hurled at TN Finance Minister's car
  • Country:
  • India

A man was detained after a footwear was hurled on the car of Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan here, when he was returning after paying homage to a slain Indian army soldier hailing from the district.

Rifleman D Lakshmanan, a resident of T Pudupatti village in the district, was among the army personnel killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Thursday. His mortal remains reached here for the last rites. The minister, officials and state BJP chief K Annamalai paid tributes to the departed soldier.

Police said there was a heated exchange between the minister and BJP cadres present at the venue, as he asked why the party men had come for a government event organised to pay homage to the martyr, leading to some argument.

Thiaga Rajan was leaving the airport when some suspected BJP workers blocked his car, even as a slipper hurled at the vehicle got stuck in its wind screen.

Police said one person has been detained for questioning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder and more

Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022