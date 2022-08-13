Footwear hurled at TN Finance Minister's car

A man was detained after a footwear was hurled on the car of Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan here, when he was returning after paying homage to a slain Indian army soldier hailing from the district.

Rifleman D Lakshmanan, a resident of T Pudupatti village in the district, was among the army personnel killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Thursday. His mortal remains reached here for the last rites. The minister, officials and state BJP chief K Annamalai paid tributes to the departed soldier.

Police said there was a heated exchange between the minister and BJP cadres present at the venue, as he asked why the party men had come for a government event organised to pay homage to the martyr, leading to some argument.

Thiaga Rajan was leaving the airport when some suspected BJP workers blocked his car, even as a slipper hurled at the vehicle got stuck in its wind screen.

Police said one person has been detained for questioning.

