Retired DSP, constable of Rajasthan Police in graft case

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-08-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 15:16 IST
The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau on Saturday said it has arrested a former deputy superintendent of police and a constable posted in the Rajasthan Police in a graft case.

A spokesperson of the bureau said they arrested Sailender, who retired as a DSP from the Rajasthan Police, and Darshan Singh, a constable and posted as reader to the station house officer in Chitrakoot police station, Jaipur, in Rajasthan for accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000.

Both accused were allegedly demanding money from the complainant, who belonged to Haryana, in lieu of removing his name from an FIR registered against him at the chitrakoot police station in Jaipur. A case has been registered against them at the bureau's police station in Rohtak.

