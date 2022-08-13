Farmer killed by unidentified assailants in UP
- India
A 38-year-old farmer was killed by unidentified assailants while he was working in his farm in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place in Maulagarh village late on Friday night, they said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Aalok Jaiswal said Vijay Kumar was working in his field when some unidentified assailants killed him using a sharp-edged weapon.
Prima facie, the incident appears to be a result of personal enmity. A case has been registered in the matter on a complaint lodged by Kumar's family members, he said.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.
