Delhi: Man wanted in Jahangirpuri violence case arrested

A trap was laid and Sikander was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police northwest Usha Rangnani said.Sikandar is also named in a murder case registered at the Jahangirpuri police station earlier, the DCP said.Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri in the national capital on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local injured.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 18:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 38-year-old man wanted in the Jahangirpuri violence case was arrested in northwest Delhi on Saturday, police said.

Sheikh Sikandar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was absconding since the violence in April and a cash reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on his arrest, a police official said.

Police on Saturday got information about the presence of a person in the Jahangirpuri area who is suspected to be involved in the violence. A trap was laid and Sikander was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Sikandar is also named in a murder case registered at the Jahangirpuri police station earlier, the DCP said.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri in the national capital on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local injured. According to the police, there was pelting of stones and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

