Delhi: Man wanted in Jahangirpuri violence case arrested

A 38-year-old man wanted in the Jahangirpuri violence case was arrested in northwest Delhi on Saturday, police said.

Sheikh Sikandar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was absconding since the violence in April and a cash reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on his arrest, a police official said.

Police on Saturday got information about the presence of a person in the Jahangirpuri area who is suspected to be involved in the violence. A trap was laid and Sikander was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Sikandar is also named in a murder case registered at the Jahangirpuri police station earlier, the DCP said.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri in the national capital on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local injured. According to the police, there was pelting of stones and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

