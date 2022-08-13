Left Menu

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 13-08-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 22:40 IST
Body of jawan martyred in J&K cremated with full military honours
The body of Army jawan Manoj Bhati was on Saturday cremated with full military honours at his paternal village of Shahjahanpur in Ballabgarh here.

The 26-year-old jawan along with three other soldiers were killed on August 11 in a pre-dawn strike by two terrorists on the Army camp in Rajouri district, which marked the return of 'fidayeens' (suicide attackers) to Jammu and Kashmir after more than three years.

Hundreds of residents paid tributes to the martyred jawan, renting the air with slogans of “Shahid Manoj Bhati Amar Rahe, Vande Matram”.

Manoj was the youngest among the four children of Babu Lal Bhati. While his elder brother Sunil is also serving as a Naik in the Army, his younger brother Yogesh lives with his parents in the village. His sister Asha was inconsolable as she lost her dear brother on Raksha Bandhan. Manoj joined the Army in 2017.

Union Minister for State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar, Haryana Transport Minister and Ballabgarh MLA Mool Chand Sharma, Gopal Sharma, SDM, Ballabgarh, and a large number of people from all walks of life, paid floral tributes to the fallen soldier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

