PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 13-08-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 22:53 IST
Two held in UP for taking down tricolour from water tank, replacing it with green flag
Two youths were arrested on Saturday for allegedly taking down the Indian Tricolour from a water tank and replacing it with green flags here, police said on Saturday.

Police said the accused, Aslam (23) and Shahwan (20), were arrested for insulting the national flag and attempting to spread enmity between two communities.

The residents of Rakhona village had put up two national flags on the government water tank located to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence.

On Saturday morning, protesting against the installation of flags on the tank, the two youths removed and threw them on the ground and put up green flags in their place, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said.

After getting information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and registered a case against both the accused and arrested them, the additional SP said.

Kharighat police station in-charge Nikhil Srivastava said a case was registered against the accused on the basis of the complaint of the village head's brother. Both have been arrested after the case was filed, police said.

People are hoisting the national flag atop their houses and at other places to celebrate the 75th Independence Day as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

