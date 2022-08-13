Farmers protesting against land acquisition blocks highway in Gurugram

Left Menu

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 13-08-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 23:44 IST
A group of farmers protesting against the acquisition of 1,810 acres of land in Haryana's Manesar region blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway here for two hours on Saturday, alleging government apathy towards their demands.

The farmers have been protesting for more than 50 days demanding that the government either stop the land acquisition or pay them compensation at the current market rate.

Notices for acquisition of 1,810 acres of land in Kasan, Khoh, Kukdaula and Sahrawan villages by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) were issued in 2010 and the award of compensation is scheduled to be announced on August 16.

Gurnam Singh Chaduni of the Bharatiya Kisan Union joined the protest.

The protesters carrying national flags blocked the busy highway at Pachgaon Chowk here around 10 am.

The police took around 80 farmers, including Chaduni, into custody in the bid to reopen the road.

The protesters, who were brought to the Manesar police station in two buses, were released in the evening. The police did not confirm whether any case has been filed against the protesters.

Later, a meeting between the district administration and the villagers was held in a cordial atmosphere in Manesar tehsil office.

The villagers demanded a meeting with the chief minister on the matter. They also demanded that the date for award of compensation be postponed further.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena, who interacted with the villagers on behalf of the administration, assured the villagers to take up their demands with the higher authority.

