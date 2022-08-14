Canberra airport evacuated following gunshots - reports

Australian capital Canberra's airport was evacuated on Sunday after a gunman opened fire, media reports said. The news reports said a single shooter had been arrested by the police and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The police did not immediately comment and said they would issue a statement shortly. Videos posted on social media showed police detaining a man inside the airport as travellers look on. Media and onlookers also gathered outside the airport following the evacuation.

