Russia's war priority: reorient units to strengthen southern Ukraine, UK says

Russia's priority over the past week has likely been to reorient units to strengthen its campaign southern Ukraine, British military intelligence said https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1558686949862690816?s=20&t=9aeim4HwJ_3G1y-J5ZWUCg on Sunday. Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations over multiple incidents of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia facility in southern Ukraine. Russian troops captured the station early in the war.

Russian-backed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in the Donbas continued to attempt assaults to the north of Donetsk city, according to the intelligence update. Particularly heavy fighting has focused on the village of Pisky, near the site of Donetsk Airport, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

Ukraine's military command on Saturday said "fierce fighting" continued in Pisky, an eastern village which Russia had earlier said it had full control over. UK also said the Russian assault "likely" aims to secure the "M04 highway", the main approach to Donetsk from the west.

