Gujarat: 4 held with mephedrone worth Rs 29 lakh in Ahmedabad; supplier based in Mumbai

Two others, identified as Dhanush Asodiya and Manu Rabari, were arrested as well, he said.They have confessed they have been peddling drugs from Mumbai and selling it to clients in Ahmedabad for the past eight months.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-08-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 15:50 IST
Four persons were arrested allegedly with mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 29 lakh while they were bringing the banned psychoactive stimulant drug from Mumbai to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, a police official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip off about the car that was transporting the consignment, a vigil was kept near the Expressway by a Crime Branch team and the vehicle was intercepted on SP Ring Road on Saturday, he said.

''We found 289 grams of MD worth Rs 28.90 lakh. MD weighing 203.9 grams was seized from accused Idrish Sheikh and 85.10 gram was in the possession of his associate Raja Sheikh. Two others, identified as Dhanush Asodiya and Manu Rabari, were arrested as well,'' he said.

''They have confessed they have been peddling drugs from Mumbai and selling it to clients in Ahmedabad for the past eight months. The duo had travelled from Mumbai to Surat on a bus belonging to a travel agency, and then reached Ahmedabad in a car along with the other two accused,'' a police release informed.

The drug supplier has been identified as one Adil of Dongri in Mumbai, the official added.

Idrish Sheikh has been arrested in Prohibition Act and Arms Act cases earlier, he said.

He was held in an Arms Act case in May this year and was later released on bail, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

