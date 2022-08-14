Left Menu

Guj: Murder accused escapes from jail in Limbdi; search underway

An accused in a murder case escaped from a sub-jail in Gujarats Surendranagar district by scaling the compound wall of the facility on Sunday, police said.The accused, Babu Parmar, had been lodged in the sub-jail in Limbdi for the last six to seven months, sub-inspector V N Chaudhary of Limbdi police station said.

PTI | Surendranagar | Updated: 14-08-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 16:05 IST
An accused in a murder case escaped from a sub-jail in Gujarat's Surendranagar district by scaling the compound wall of the facility on Sunday, police said.

The accused, Babu Parmar, had been lodged in the sub-jail in Limbdi for the last six to seven months, sub-inspector V N Chaudhary of Limbdi police station said. Parmar scaled 20-foot-high compound wall with the help of other inmates and escaped in the morning. Police teams have been formed to nab him, he said. The accused had similarly escaped from the jail by scaling the wall on June 15, he said.

Parmar, a resident of Ralol village in the district, was booked in a murder case registered at Panshina police station, Chaudhary said.

