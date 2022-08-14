President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine is targeting Russian soldiers who shoot at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the south of the country or use it as a base to shoot from. FIGHTING

* "Every Russian soldier who either shoots at the plant, or shoots using the plant as cover, must understand that he becomes a special target for our intelligence agents, for our special services, for our army," Zelenskiy said in an address on Saturday. * The exiled mayor of the town where the Zaporizhzhia plant is located said on Saturday it had come under fresh Russian shelling. Local Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov wrote on Telegram that Ukrainian forces were shelling the plant.

* Particularly heavy fighting has focused on the village of Pisky, near Donetsk Airport, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter. * Reuters could not confirm battlefield reports independently.

DIPLOMACY * Any possible seizure of Russian assets by the United States will completely destroy Moscow's bilateral relations with Washington, TASS quoted the head of the North American Department at the Russian foreign ministry on Saturday as saying.

ECONOMY * The U.N.-chartered ship Brave Commander will depart Ukraine for Ethiopia in the coming days after it finishes loading more than 23,000 metric tonnes of wheat in Pivdennyi, a U.N. official said. It will be the first humanitarian food aid cargo bound for Africa under the U.N.-brokered grains access deal.

* The Razoni, the first ship to depart Ukraine two weeks ago under the deal, was approaching the Syrian port of Tartous on Sunday after the cargo was refused by its original Lebanese buyer, two shipping sources said. Ukraine cut off diplomatic ties with Syria in June after Damascus recognised the independence of the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

