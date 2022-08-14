Maha: Officer from Thane jail gets Correctional Service Medal

The superintendent of Thane Central Jail in Maharashtra has been awarded the President of India's Correctional Service Medal for meritorious service on the occasion of Independence Day, an official said on Sunday.

As per an official release, the Correctional Service Medal was awarded to Harshad Bhikanarao Ahirrao who is posted as the superintendent of Thane Central Jail since 2019. In his 27-year-long career, Ahirrao has served in the jails of Yerawada, Nashik, Nagpur and Mumbai, it was stated. The officer effectively controlled and dealt with terrorists, bomb blast accused, notorious criminals, ISIS suspects, gangsters and the accused in the 26/11 attacks.

While serving as the superintendent of Thane Central Jail, he arranged unsecured loans for convicts for their reformation and rehabilitation, conducted adult literacy campaigns, arranged for vocational training and ensured the services of the District Legal Services Authority to the poor and needy convicts, the release stated.

