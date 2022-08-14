Har Ghar Tiranga: Army organises Freedom Run in Agartala

Left Menu

Indian Army personnel took part in the 'Freedom Run' in Agartala on Sunday as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 14-08-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 17:18 IST
Visuals from Agartala (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Army personnel took part in the 'Freedom Run' in Agartala on Sunday as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The 'Freedom Run' of 10 km started from Lichu Bagan Military Station. Around 800 Army jawans, over 400 women and 150 children participated in the Run carrying the national flag.

"Freedom Run showcased the fitness of the Indian Army. This Freedom Run has once again proved that the Indian Army has full fitness to support the movement to take India as the best nation of all in the world. All including the jawans, women and children deserve to hold the best courage with desired fitness to complete the mission of achieving our country to become Vishwaguru," said Brigadier Nilesh Choudhury. The nation is celebrating Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's Independence. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being observed by the Central government, whose official journey commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements. (ANI)

